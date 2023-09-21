Gujarat: Does Narmada get flooded each year around Modi's birthday?

After 48 hours of a flood-like situation in Bharuch, Ankleshwar, and Vadodara districts of Gujarat, the water has begun to recede leaving a trail of losses while the Narmada dam and nine other reservoirs in the state still continued to overflow for the third consecutive day.

The three districts that fall in the downstream of the Narmada River have been flooded since September 17 after the Gujarat government opened the floodgates of the Sardar Sarovar dam. The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), the authority in charge of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, has been discharging 5.94 lakh cusecs of water from the dam by keeping three gates open. However, on September 17 this year, SSNNL released 18.76 lakh cusecs of water into the dam’s canal causing it to overflow.

What's strange is that this is a recurring problem. Since 2017, such flooding has been happening around September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Multiple units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in the three districts and 14,000 people were evacuated in the last two days. Out of the 36 villages in the three districts where electricity supply was cut off, supply in ten villages is yet to be restored.

This is the largest number of people that the state government has evacuated in a disaster situation after the Biparjoy cylone that impacted the coastal districts of the state in June this year.

'SSNNL to blame'

The data of water released by the SSNNL authorities that was analysed by South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) has revealed that the water level at the Golden Bridge in Bharuch approached the highest flood level on September 17, 2023. This could have been significantly lower and much less disastrous both for the upstream and downstream areas of the dam if the SSNNL authorities had taken action earlier based on available actionable information and based on sound reservoir operation principles of following the rule curve.

In their analysis published on September 17, SANDRP claimed, “Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) Dam operators have once again contributed to huge and largely-avoidable downstream floods in Gujarat. The water level at Golden Bridge in Bharuch approached HFL (Highest Flood Level) on September 17, 2023, but these floods could have been significantly lower and much less disastrous both for Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) upstream and downstream areas if SSP authorities had taken action earlier based on actionable information available and based on sound reservoir operation principles of following a rule curve.”

“In fact, the rainfall that brought these floods to SSP started on September 14 as reported by IMD (India Meteorology Department). If SSP authorities and Central Water Commission (CWC) had started inflow forecasts based on the hourly catchment-area rainfall figures, they could have increased the downstream water release from SSP on September 14 itself as the CWC and SSP authorities get hourly updates on rainfall in the catchment,” continued the report.

“The gates of the Bargi dam on Narmada were already opened on September 14. By the late evening hours on September 15, the levels of both Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar dam on the Narmada had started going up, as reported by CWC. Both Omkareshwar and Indira Sagar dams were close to their FRL (Full Reservoir Levels) by the late hours on September 15 while Bargi had already reached FRL much earlier. However, till 10 am on September 16, the SSP authorities had still not opened any of the gates. After a period of almost 48 to 72 hours of inaction, CWC and SSNNL, who owns and operates SSP, released up to 52,706 cumecs (cubic metres per second) or 18.76 lakh cusecs by 5 am on September 17 and then maintaining at around that high level for several hours thereafter,” added the report.



Link to PM's birthday?

The release of excess water in the dam coincided with an event organised by the state government at Kevadiya on September 17 to mark the 73rd birthday of Modi. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Kevadiya on the morning of September 17 for the “Narmada jal na vadhamana” (to welcome the Narmada waters).