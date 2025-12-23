Gujarat eases liquor rules for outsiders, foreign nationals at GIFT City

The Gujarat government has relaxed alcohol consumption rules for outsiders who want to consume liquor in the state. According to the state government's announcement, any person from outside Gujarat or India can now drink liquor at designated hotels or restaurants in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), a global finance centre in Gandhinagar, by showing a photo ID card.

The new rules have now eliminated the norm of obtaining a permit for alcohol consumption. Gujarat's Home Department announced the changes through a gazette notification on December 20, further easing liquor consumption rules at GIFT City.

Gujarat's alcohol prohibition policy

Gujarat is a "dry" state where the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor are prohibited. However, the government made an exemption for GIFT City in 2023, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol in the central business district with some conditions.

According to the latest notification, any "external person" who is not from Gujarat or a foreign national can now consume liquor at designated facilities in GIFT City by presenting a valid photo ID card.

This new rule eliminated the previous condition, under which such “external persons” were required to obtain temporary permits.

Other exemptions

Another change pertained to the place where liquor can be served and consumed. Earlier, liquor consumption was allowed only at designated wine and dine areas of hotels or restaurants which have permission to sell liquor inside GIFT City. Now, liquor can be consumed in other areas as well, such as lawns, poolside, and terraces.

Employees of GIFT City, who have a "liquor access permit", can host up to 25 visitors at a time at designated places, and visitors will get "temporary permits" provided that the host employee accompanies them, the notification stated.

