Gujarat: Canopy collapses at Rajkot airport amid heavy showers

A canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the Rajkot airport in Gujarat following heavy rains on Saturday (June 29).

No one was injured in the accident which happened a day after a portion of the roof crashed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi killing a man.

Accumulated water

The Rajkot canopy broke during maintenance work when accumulated water on it was being removed.

Gujarat is witnessing heavy rains as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state.

On Friday, the roof collapse in the New Delhi airport killed a 45-year-old taxi driver and injured eight others.