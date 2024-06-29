Gujarat: Canopy collapses at Rajkot airport amid heavy showers
Rajkot airport canopy breaks during removal of accumulated water amid heavy rain in third such incident in as many days
A canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the Rajkot airport in Gujarat following heavy rains on Saturday (June 29).
No one was injured in the accident which happened a day after a portion of the roof crashed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi killing a man.
Accumulated water
The Rajkot canopy broke during maintenance work when accumulated water on it was being removed.
Gujarat is witnessing heavy rains as the southwest monsoon advanced further into the state.
On Friday, the roof collapse in the New Delhi airport killed a 45-year-old taxi driver and injured eight others.
Delhi disaster
The Delhi incident led to the indefinite suspension of operations in Terminal 1, which handles around 200 flights a day. This too happened in the wake of the first spell of rains in the capital.
Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each to those who received minor injuries.
Jabalpur too
The ministry has ordered a structural inspection of all airports in the country.On Thursday, a part of a fabric canopy collapsed at the Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh. No one was injured in the incident.