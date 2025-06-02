Gujarat bypolls: Congress announces candidates for Kadi, Visavadar seats

Ahmedabad, June 2 (PTI) The opposition Congress has announced Ramesh Chavda and Nitin Ranpariya as its candidates from Kadi and Visavadar assembly constituencies, respectively, for the upcoming bypolls to the two seats in Gujarat.

Chavda is a former Congress MLA from Kadi assembly seat in Mehsana district.

Ranpariya, who had served as a member of the Junagadh district panchayat, is fighting the assembly election for the first time.

The ruling BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda from Kadi and Kiritbhai Patel from Visavadar for the June 19 bypolls.

It will be a three-pronged fight in these seats as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has already fielded Jagdish Chavda from Kadi and Gopal Italia from Visavadar.

The Scheduled Caste-reserved Kadi seat fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Karsanbhai Solanki on February 4.

The Visavadar seat fell vacant after AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigned in December 2023. He later joined the ruling BJP.

Monday is the last day for filing nominations, and the counting of votes will take place on June 23.

In the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the BJP has 161 legislators, Congress has 12 and AAP has four, while one seat is with the Samajwadi Party and two are with independents. PTI

