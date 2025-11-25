Teachers on the brink: Deaths, threats, and unbearable SIR workload in Gujarat

Last week, four teachers serving as booth level officers (BLO) have died in Gujarat, sparking outrage among the teaching community across the state.

Government teachers from various districts have submitted memorandums to their respective Collectors, protesting against what they described as the ‘disproportionate work allocation’ for government teachers since the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Gujarat.

Hiren Vyas, the senior vice-president of Gujarat wing of a national teachers' association, Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM), Gujarat, told The Federal that they have been demanding exemption for teachers who are pregnant, those who are above 45 to 50 years of age and for teachers who are differently abled, but their requests have been steadily ignored by the government.

“It has not even been a month since we started work as BLOs and already four teachers are dead because they couldn’t take the excessive workload. All those who died are above 45 years,” Vyas pointed out.

Why only teachers?

In Gujarat, 50,963 government employees have been assigned as BLOs for the verification of 5.08 crore voters (as per the data of state EC) and the majority of them are government school teachers.

In an interview to The Federal, a primary school teacher from Ahmedabad said, “The EC guideline dictates that government teachers and other government staff should share the work involved in the SIR process and that it should be a rotational duty between teachers and other staff. In Gujarat, however, the majority of the BLOs are teachers while other government staff have not been asked to work additionally as a BLO.”

Further, the teacher asked, “We have been asked to work from November 4 and told to complete the SIR process by December 4. How is that possible? And, why is that only the teachers have been given additional duties not just during SIR but also during any government event held throughout the year?”

“If the work load isn’t bad enough, the teachers are being threatened with legal consequences if we refuse or we are late to reach the duty location. Teachers should be awarded more dignity that that,” she said.

Toll on teachers

Meanwhile, the ABRSM, wrote a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stating that going to door-to-door after school hours is extremely tiring for teachers, who form around 90 per cent of the total strength of BLOs in Gujarat. Most of the teachers are working in the field till 8 pm or 9 pm and then return home to digitize the documents till the wee hours in the morning.

The task is taking a toll on the health and impacting the daily life of the teachers, they said.

Vyas pointed out that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the BLO duties are to be distributed among twelve categories of government and semi-government staff.

He said, “But, in Gujarat, more than 90 per cent of the total number of BLOs are school teachers. This itself is discriminatory towards the teachers. Additionally, there were arrest warrants issued against a few teachers while others were threatened with consequences, when they reached the duty location late post Diwali. A considerable number of teachers have been assigned in locations that are 200 to 300 kilometres away from their hometowns and their request for relocation isn’t being heard.”

“While SIR work is important, the government should also see that teachers aren’t treated in this way,” stressed Vyas.

BLO deaths

On November 22, two assistant Booth Level Officers (BLOs) died of heart attack in Gujarat taking the death of BLOs to five in the state. Among the BLOs who died were 56-year-old Kalpanaben Patel and 50-year-old Ushaben Solanki.