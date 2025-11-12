Gjarat: 3 killed, 25 injured in massive boiler blast in pharma plant

A powerful boiler explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Wednesday (November 12) claimed three lives and injured 25 others. The blast, which occurred around 3 am at VK Pharma Company in the Saykha GIDC industrial estate of Vagra taluka, triggered a massive fire that engulfed multiple units in the area.

Officials said the explosion’s intensity caused large sections of the plant to collapse, damaging neighbouring factories. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly one and a half hours before bringing it under control, but three workers could not be rescued.

Two of the injured are employees of VK Pharma, while the rest were from adjoining plants hit by the blast’s impact, which caused parts of their buildings to collapse.

Investigation underway

Sunil Patel, an official from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB), told The Federal that the board has begun a detailed investigation.

“We are examining the cause of the incident and will submit a report once the fire department completes its assessment,” said Patel.

The injured workers are being treated at the Bharuch government hospital, several of them with serious burn injuries. Local authorities are monitoring their condition.

Questions over factory permits

Meanwhile, Saykha village Sarpanch Jaiveersinh alleged that VK Pharma had been running its operations without obtaining the required official permits. He said the factory’s compliance status had been questioned earlier by locals, and the latest incident has reignited concerns about lax regulatory enforcement in the area.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board has yet to confirm or respond to these allegations. Officials say the priority is to complete the fire and safety inspection before determining liability.

Pattern of industrial accidents

The Bharuch explosion has reignited concerns over safety standards in Gujarat’s industrial hubs. The state’s pharma and chemical sectors, concentrated in regions like Bharuch and Ankleshwar, have witnessed repeated accidents over the years.

In September this year, a fire at a fertilizer factory in Bharuch killed two workers. In December 2024, four others lost their lives in a storage tank blast at Ankleshwar GIDC.

These recurring incidents point to systemic lapses in enforcement and oversight. Experts say stronger monitoring mechanisms and accountability are crucial to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.