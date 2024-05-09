Gujarat: Attack on Sufi saint’s shrine in Pirana sparks communal tension, 30 detained

Thirty people were detained after communal tension flared up on the outskirts of Ahmedabad early on Thursday (May 9) when a group of people attacked the shrine of Imamshah Bawa in Pirana.

The 500-year-old grave of Sufi saint Imamshah Bawa was completely destroyed by the attackers. Interestingly, the shrine has been a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, and its trust comprises both Hindu and Muslim followers of the Sufi saint.

When the Muslim trustees of the shrine, along with a few worshippers, opposed the gang, a feud broke out, and soon turned into full-fledged communal tension, with both groups resorting to stone pelting, injuring four persons. The entire incident happened between 3 am and 5 am.

30 detained as a precaution

Omprakash Jat, the Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad Rural, said the Imamshah Bawa Roza Trust has members from both Hindu and Muslim communities and there has been a long-standing dispute over the shrine.

“People from both communities reached the shrine during the early hours of May 9 after the news of graves being razed spread,” he said.

Jat added the police were trying to identify the people involved in the stone pelting. “We will file a complaint after identifying them. For now, around 30 people have been detained as a precautionary measure to ensure no further violence,” he said.

Even a policeman was injured in the ruckus, said Jat. “Police rushed to the shrine as soon we got information of the stone pelting. Four or five persons, including a police inspector, NH Savseta of Aslali police station (Ahmedabad), suffered injuries in the incident. However, no one has any major injuries,” added Jat.

Disputed shrine

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area since morning with a team of LCB (Local Crime Branch) and SOG (Special Operations Group) of Ahmedabad Rural Police patrolling the area.

However, locals are unhappy with the police action so far. “We objected to the razing of the graves,” said Azhar Saiyed, a descendant of the saint and a resident of Pirana. “The police have assured us they will have the trustees rebuild the graves. They have been promising that since early morning, but there has been no action yet,” he added.

On the other hand, the Hindu right-wing group, along with the Hindu trustees of the shrine, has claimed the attack was carried out by a Muslim group that destroyed the idol of a Hindu saint within the premises.

Over the past few decades, differences among the trustees along religious lines have been an issue of constant feud. The Muslim members of the trust have registered several complaints with the district collectorate and the police in the past. They had even approached the Gujarat High Court seeking intervention into alleged attempts to turn the Sufi shrine into a Hindu temple. However, the court turned down the PIL in September last year.