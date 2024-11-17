Gujarat: After being cremated, 'dead' man lands up at his memorial; family in shock

In a bizarre turn of events, days after he was cremated, a dead man in Gujarat walked into a prayer meet being held in his memory by his family. But, as it turned out, it was not a ghostly apparition the grieving family was seeing but the man had been wrongly assumed as dead.

This is how it happened.

Brijesh Suthar (43), who is a resident of Naroda in Ahmedabad, had gone missing on October 27. Despite all attempts to trace him, he could not be found. His phone was also unreachable. The worried family filed a missing complaint.

Two weeks later, on November 10, the cops found a body near the Sabarmati Bridge. The family was called in to identify the decomposed body and they assumed it was Suthar since the physique matched the missing man’s body.

The family cremated the body and organised a prayer meet on Friday (November 15) to mourn and remember their departed son. But, that’s when all hell broke loose as Brijesh Suthar returned home and walked right back into their lives.

The family is understandably in complete shock.

When the police had shown them a body that was swollen, they apparently misidentified it and performed the cremation, admitted one of the family members to the media. Also, it is still not clear where Brijesh had been all these days while the family had been frantically looking for him.

Brijesh was allegedly battling mental health problems and stress due to financial reasons, said relatives.

Police in tight spot

But, now, the police are in a tight spot. If the 43-year-old is alive and has returned home, whose body did the family cremate thinking it was Brijesh?

Police are now faced with the tough task of trying to figure out the identity of the body which has been cremated. And, dead men tell no tales.