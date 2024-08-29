Gujarat: 26 dead, 17,800 evacuated as rain wreaks havoc; IMD predicts more showers today

At least 26 people have died in Gujarat in a span of three days as rain wreaked havoc in the western state for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday (August 28).

As many as 17,800 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas as heavy rains continued to lash Gujarat, officials said.

More rains on Thursday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rains in isolated parts of districts in Saurashtra on Thursday (August 29), while hinting at more rains till Friday (August 30).

“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely to continue at isolated places of Saurashtra and Kutch during 28th and 29th with exceptionally heavy rainfall at isolated places today,” IMD said.

The department, in its latest bulletin, said a deep depression lying over Saurashtra and Kutch may intensify over the northeast Arabian sea on Friday (August 30).

“DD over Saurashtra & Kachchh remained practically stationary during past 6 hrs and about 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat). To move W-SW and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea by morning of 30th August. While moving W-SW over northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast,” it said.

Death toll at 26

At least nine persons died in rain-related incidents, such as collapse of walls and drowning, in different parts of the state on Tuesday (August 27), an official release said.

On Monday (August 26), seven persons died in similar incidents in the state. On Wednesday (August 28), three members of a family drowned after their car got swept away in flood waters in Rajkot, police said.

Rescue teams found seven bodies of people who had gone missing after the tractor trolley on which they were travelling was swept away while crossing an overflowing causeway near Dhavana village of Morbi district on Sunday, SP Rahul Tripathi said.

Three of these bodies were found on Tuesday and four on Wednesday, said Morbi fire officer Devendrasinh Jadeja, adding one person was still missing.

PM Modi calls up CM

Even as rains took a pause in Vadodara, it grappled with flooding in a large swathe of low-lying areas after the Vishwamitri river, flowing through the city, breached its banks and entered residential localities, inundating buildings, roads and vehicles.

Amid flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation, and assured the Centre's support to the state in tackling the natural disaster.

In a post on X, Patel said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had a telephonic conversation with me about the heavy rain situation in Gujarat and gathered details of the relief and rescue operations."

He said Modi provided guidance on protection of lives and livestock, and assured all necessary support and assistance from the central government.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister is constantly monitoring the situation by showing concern about Gujarat. He has a deep affection for the people of Gujarat. During natural calamities and whenever needed, he always stands by Gujarat and the people of the state," the chief minister added.

State received 105% of average rainfall

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the state has received 105 per cent of its average annual rainfall, thanks to the recent downpour.

On Wednesday, districts in the Saurashtra region such as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Porbandar received between 50mm and 200 mm rains in 12-hour period ended 6 pm. Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 185 mm rainfall during this period, the highest in the state.

Khambhalia taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district got 454 mm rainfall during this period, followed by Jamnagar city (387 mm), and Jamjodhpur taluka in Jamnagar (329 mm).

As many as 13 out of the state's 251 talukas received more than 200 mm rainfall, and another 39 over 100 mm showers during this period.

Evacuation from low-lying areas

People stranded in their houses and rooftops in Vadodara city were rescued and relocated to safer places by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), its state counterpart SDRF and three columns of the Army deployed for the purpose, officials said.

Minister Rushikesh Patel told mediapersons that over 5,000 people were evacuated and another 1,200 rescued so far in Vadodara. Three additional columns of the Army, and one each of the NDRF and the SDRF, were deployed in the city on Wednesday.

More NDRF forces deployed

Chief Minister Patel directed authorities to deploy cleaning equipment and spray disinfectants in Vadodara city as soon as flood water starts receding. He directed that teams from municipal corporations of Ahmedabad and Surat, and municipalities of Bharuch and Anand be deployed in Vadodara for the purpose.

The chief minister ordered the deployment of five additional teams of the NDRF and four Army columns to assist the administration in rescue and relief operations in Vadodara. Additional rescue boats should also be sent from Ahmedabad and Surat to the flood-affected city, he said.

Apart from the NDRF and the SDRF, the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard were carrying out rescue and relief operations in rain-ravaged parts, with around 17,800 people relocated and another 2,000 rescued so far, officials said.

Dams, reservoirs flow over danger mark

As per an official release, 140 reservoirs and dams, and 24 rivers in the state were flowing above the danger marks. Rains also disrupted the movement of traffic and trains as roads and railway lines were flooded.

Out of 206 dams, 122 were put on high alert due to sharp rise in their water levels, said the release.

As many as 48 trains were cancelled, 14 partially cancelled, and 6 short-terminated. Another 23 trains were diverted to alternative routes, the Western Railway's Ahmedabad division said.

(With inputs from agencies)