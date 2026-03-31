Four women, child die of suffocation in Surat fire as foam sheets trigger toxic smoke

Four women and a child died of suffocation after a large quantity of foam sheets stored in a three-storey house Gujarat's Surat city caught fire due to a suspected electric spark on Tuesday (March 31) morning.

Police said that the incident took place in the Mithi Khadi locality under Limbayat police station area at around 10 am when a family was packing sarees using foam sheets.

Rescue efforts and initial findings

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kanan Desai said that fire brigade teams and ambulances rushed to the spot soon after the blaze was reported and carried out a rescue operation.

Elaborating further, Desai said that the fire started when the occupants were busy packing sarees inside the house adding that they bought large quantity of foam material for packing.

"Since today is a holiday, they had brought a large amount of material for packing. After being alerted, the police, fire brigade and 108 emergency service personnel reached the spot immediately," she added.

Officials said rescue teams faced difficulty entering the house as the room was filled with thick smoke when they arrived, delaying access to those trapped inside.

Smoke, foam and suspected cause

"After the smoke was brought slightly under control, it was seen that the front room and the surrounding area were packed with foam sheets used for saree packing. Foam was also kept near the switchboard," she said.

Police said initial findings point to a possible electrical trigger.

"Based on our primary discussion with the fire brigade, we suspect that there might have been an electrical spark and resultant fire in the foam placed in front of the switchboard. Since this foam contains chemicals, it generated heavy smoke," the DCP said.

Deaths and identification of victims

According to the police, the victims died due to suffocation caused by the toxic fumes.

"Due to the smoke and resulting suffocation, four women and a child were severely affected. They were shifted to Civil Hospital in serious condition and later died during treatment," Desai added.

The deceased were identified as Shehnaz Begum Ansari (65), Husa Begam Ansari (18), Shabina Ansari (28), Parvin Abdul Ansari (19) and Subhan Ali Ansari (4), the official said.

Eyewitness account and background

Eyewitness Yunus Khan said the blaze spread quickly because of inflammable materials stored inside the house.

"There were sacks of foam and sarees lying inside. When they caught fire, the family members panicked and moved to a back room, thinking they would be safe. But the foam contained chemicals and produced toxic gas, which caused their death," he claimed.

Khan said the family had come to Surat from Uttar Pradesh and worked in saree packing. The women and child were at home at the time, while the men had stepped out for work.

(With agency inputs)