Empowering, protecting women Modi government’s priority: Minister

Empowering women and providing them with a safe environment is the Narendra Modi government's top priority, Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said on Saturday (August 31).

She said the Central government had taken several steps to ensure the safety of women. But it was the responsibility of the state governments to take advantage of these schemes and implement them.

The minister was addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after opening the seventh edition of "Poshan Maah", a nationwide nutrition month, the Centre's flagship initiative celebrated annually in September.

What is Poshan Maah?

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Women and Child Welfare Minister Bhanuben Babaria were also present.

"Poshan Maah" reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the holistic health and nutrition of children, mothers and sisters, the minister said.

The campaign seeks to holistically improve nutritional outcomes among pregnant women, expectant mothers, adolescent girls, and children under six years.

Tackling nutrition issues

As part of the campaign, 3.7 crore community-based events have been organised since its launch.

The minister said the main objective of this campaign was to develop India's human capital and adopt a life cycle approach to nutrition.

"Anganwadi workers are being given special training for the smooth functioning of the programme. In the next two years, anganwadi workers will be trained to become food providers and teachers for our young children," she said.

Gujarat must be emulated

She said under the supplementary nutrition programme, the ministry has included different types of millets in the recipes to increase the quality of nutrition.

The minister said "the double engine" government of Gujarat was sensitive towards women's safety, and the 181 Helpline for women "is a model for other states and should be implemented in other places as well".