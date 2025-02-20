Local body polls: BJP pays price for bulldozer politics, draws a blank in Dwarka

The BJP, which always seemed indestructible in Gujarat, seems to be facing the brunt of its bulldozer politics.

For, even as the party swept the local body elections in Gujarat last week, winning 1,600 of the 2,178 seats, it failed to score even a single seat in Dwarka district — a traditional BJP bastion.

Out of the total 28 seats in Dwarka district, Congress bagged 15 seats and the AAP, 13.

Driving the results was seething resentment among the Muslim fishermen community in the area, who lost homes and livelihoods to the BJP's demolition drives. The community, which has tended to overlook the BJP's communal politics to vote it in repeatedly, appears to have said "enough is enough" this time.

Dwarka fights back

Dwarka, a coastal district and a Hindu religious centre in the Saurashtra region, has been a BJP stronghold traditionally.

In Salaya, a small town bordering the Arabian Sea in Dwarka, Muslims constitute 45 per cent of the population. The OBC community of Koli Patels forms 10 per cent while the Kharwas, OBCs again, form the majority.

Both the Congress and AAP had fielded Muslims candidates who won despite the fact that Muslims are not the majority in the taluka. The BJP’s candidates, who belong to the Kharwa community, lost despite being part of the majority community.

BJP lags in Porbandar too

The ruling party also suffered a major setback in Porbandar and Chhota Udepur districts.

In Porbandar, another coastal district in Saurashtra, the party's most significant loss has been the defeat of veteran local leader Dheliben Odedara. The 58-year-old Odedara, who had been winning the Kutiyana municipality since 1995, will now sit in the Opposition for the first time.

Despite being a BJP stronghold for a long time, out of the 24 seats in Porbandar, BJP bagged just 10 while 14 seats went to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Interestingly, the SP, which contested the local polls for the first time, also got a major foothold in Chhota Udepur district, bagging six of 28 seats. The BJP won eight, the Congress got one, and the BSP bagged four seats while the rest went to Independents.