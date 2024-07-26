Bengal: Congress activist 'thrashed' to death in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri/Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A Congress activist died on Thursday after being allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by a group of people at Moinaguri in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, officials said.

Manik Roy was allegedly beaten with iron rods and sticks over some dispute with his neighbours on Wednesday night, they said.

He was rescued by a police team from Moinaguri and taken to Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital in a critical condition, the officials said.

Roy succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

His family members and WBPCC president Adhir Chowdhury claimed that some of the assailants belonged to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Five persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Roy’s wife alleged that he had been receiving death threats for some time.

“It seems that Congress workers have no right to pursue political activities in TMC-ruled West Bengal,” Chowdhury said.

“We want a fair probe into the murder of Roy,” he added.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told PTI it was an unfortunate incident and none of those involved should be spared.

Any attempt to politicise this should be denounced, Ghosh asserted. PTI

