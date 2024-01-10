ArcelorMittal to set up world’s single largest steel plant in Gujarat by 2029

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is building the world's largest single location integrated steel plant at Hazira in Gujarat, its executive chairman Lakshmi Mittal said on Wednesday.

Global steel major ArcelorMittal operates a joint venture in India with Japan's Nippon,

Mittal said the plant will have a capacity of producing 24 million tonnes of crude steel and it should be ready by 2029, he told the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.



Mittal said the company signed an agreement for the second phase of the plant with the Gujarat government at the event.

Work on the first phase of the project, which started in 2021, is going on as per schedule and it will be inaugurated by 2026, he said.

The 'bhumi puja' or ground-breaking for the plant was done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mittal said.



He was confident that the company will commission the second phase of the project near Surat by 2029.

The steel tycoon did not share an estimate of the overall investments in building what he said would be the world's largest single location integrated steel plant at Hazira.



ArcelorMittal is also investing in renewable energy and green hydrogen as well, Mittal said.