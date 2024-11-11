‘Anti-nationals’ trying to divide society; we must unite to defeat them: Modi

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said some "anti-nationals" were trying to divide the society for their vested interests and stressed the need for people to understand the seriousness of their intentions and unite to defeat them.

The unity and integrity were important to make India a developed nation by 2047, Modi said while virtually addressing a gathering of devotees at Vadtal in Gujarat's Kheda district on the 200th anniversary of Shree Swaminarayan Temple in the town.

"Unity among citizens and integrity of the nation is important to make India a developed nation by 2047. But, unfortunately some people are trying to divide our society on caste, religious, linguistic, men-women, village-city lines due to their vested interests or due to their narrow-mindedness," the PM said.

"We have to understand the seriousness of the intentions of these anti-nationals and will have to unite to defeat them," he said in his address via video conferencing.

Modi said the first key step to make India a developed nation is "atmanaribharta" (self-dependence).

He requested all saints of the Swaminarayan sect to join each and every citizen of the country in the pledge to make India a developed nation.

On the occasion, Modi informed the devotees that his association with the Vadtal Swaminarayan Temple dates back to his days as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Centre recently issued a coin to commemorate 200 years of the Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, he said.

"Lord Swaminarayan came before us at a time when our country was weakened due to slavery and people used to blame themselves for the situation. At such a time, Lord Swaminarayan and other saints awakened our self-respect, gave us a new spiritual energy and rejuvenated our original identity," Modi said.

The prime minister also said the demand for skilled Indian youth will increase manifold in the future.

"Today, majority of the world leaders whom I meet express a desire that Indian youth should come and work in their countries. Our youth are capable of fulfilling the needs of India as well as the world," he said.

Stressing the need to preserve the cultural heritage of India, Modi said his government believes in the mantra of "Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi" (development along with preservation of heritage).

Referring to the Kumbh Mela declared as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by the UNESCO some years back, Modi urged the Swaminarayan sect to make the people of other countries understand the importance of the religious congregation and why it is celebrated.

He said the upcoming Kumbh Mela, to be held between January and February next year in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is "Purna Kumbh" as it will be celebrated after a gap of 12 years.

"Your temples are situated across the world. I urge you to spread awareness about this Kumbh Mela through your temples. You should also make foreigners understand the importance of Kumbh Mela and why it is being celebrated. Each temple in the world should try to bring at least 100 foreigners to the Kumbh Mela. I know that you can do it," Modi said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)