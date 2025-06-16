Ahmedabad plane crash: Gujarat deploys 230 relief teams for grieving families

Following the Boeing air crash, the Gujarat government has launched an extensive administrative and medical response to support bereaved families across the state. In a press conference held to brief the media and public, officials outlined the measures in place to assist grieving families and ensure smooth identification, transport, and documentation.

The state has confirmed that families from 18 of Gujarat’s 33 districts have been affected. According to Relief Commissioner IAS Alok Pandey, 230 dedicated teams have been formed to establish one-on-one contact with each of the bereaved families.

“Out of the 33 districts of Gujarat, 18 districts have bereaved families. We have established contact with all,” Alok Pandey stated.

Body handover and verification

Authorities have begun handing over the bodies of victims to their families. To facilitate this process, families are required to provide a DNA sample and valid photo ID. If the immediate family cannot be present, a close relative may receive the remains, provided they carry the appropriate family ID or documents proving kinship.

“We have tried to get the families who have given their DNA sample to come here with their photo ID card,” the official added.

The administration has streamlined the issuance of death certificates at the Ahmedabad site itself. This measure ensures that as families return to their districts, local officials like village accountants or Talathis can quickly register family credentials to avoid inheritance issues.

Counsellors and logistics

Each family is being supported by a one-on-one administrative team, and the state has made logistical arrangements to transport the bodies. Ambulances, accompanied by police pilots, are ferrying the remains to the victims' respective villages.

Importantly, grief counsellors have also been appointed to help families cope with the psychological trauma of their loss.

“A grief counsellor has been arranged for each family so that they can get rid of their psychological trauma,” the official noted.

Foreign nationals and communication lines

Efforts are also underway to assist the families of 11 foreign nationals, who are expected to arrive by the following afternoon. Dedicated state and central government call centres are active, disseminating verified information to the concerned families.

“Our call centres... are giving concerned information to concerned families,” said the official.

The briefing concluded with the introduction of Dr. Rajesh Patel, who is responsible for addressing the medical aspects of the operation and supporting the health-related needs of the affected.

