Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE: Identities of 31 victims ascertained through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains so far, an official said on Sunday (June 15).

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run BJ Medical College said. DNA tests are being carried out as bodies of the victims of the horrific plane crash are either charred beyond recognition or have been severely damaged on impact, officials said.

Also read | Ahmedabad crash: System failure or pilot error? Capt Ranganathan decodes

Earlier, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Sanghavi said in a post on X late Saturday evening, "Update as of 9:00 PM- 19 DNA samples have been matched so far, confirming the identities of victims. State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit team and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples."

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College, said the mortal remains of one victim were handed over to the family on Saturday while those of another two victims will be handed over by the day's end.

The civil hospital will contact the families as soon as a DNA match is found, and they should not rush to the hospital, he added.

The bodies of eight victims, who were identified by their relatives and did not need DNA profiling, have already been handed over to their families by the hospital, officials had said earlier.

Alok Pandey, Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary of Gujarat, said the deceased from the state hailed from 18 of the 33 districts.



Also read | Air India crash puts spotlight back on poor infrastructure at airports

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the families and the kin of 11 foreign nationals who died in the tragedy too have been contacted, he said.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight. One passenger miraculously survived.

(With agency inputs)