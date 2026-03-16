Adani case: SC asks journalist Ravi Nair to approach HC over Gujarat Police notice

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by journalist Ravi Nair challenging a notice issued by the Gujarat Crime Branch on a complaint by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd over an alleged defamatory article in a newspaper.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, which also refused to grant Nair interim protection from any coercive action by the Gujarat Police, asked him to approach the high court concerned.

In his plea filed through advocate Paras Nath Singh, Nair challenged the Crime Branch notice dated February 12, 2026, asking him to remain present personally at the office of the investigating officer on February 19.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Nair, contended that the company initiated three cases against him in connection with the article, and that his client was being harassed.

The bench questioned Grover as to why he has filed a plea under Article 32 of the Constitution, and why can’t he approach the high court under Article 226 of the Constitution for relief.

“Why Article 32 petition? Go to the high court," the bench told Grover.

The senior counsel contended that it was his fundamental right, emphasising his right to free speech.

The bench, however, was not convinced and asked Nair to approach the high court, which, it said, was a fundamental right too.

Sensing the mood of the court, Grover sought to withdraw the petition but sought protection from any coercive action till his client approached the high court.

The bench refused to grant any protection, saying now there is an option to electronically file the petition.

The Adani Group has also filed a criminal defamation case alleging that Nair published and made a series of tweets that were defamatory in nature and intended to damage the reputation of the company.

Nair’s plea claimed the February 12 notice of the Gujarat Police sought to criminalise journalistic work carried out in good faith, after due diligence, and in the public interest, and the state authorities were illegally indulging in a roving and fishing inquiry against the petitioner without jurisdiction.

On February 10, a magistrate’s court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, convicted Nair in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to a year's imprisonment along with a fine.

The case arose from a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), a flagship company of the Adani Group, alleging that Nair published and disseminated a series of tweets containing false and defamatory statements intended to damage the reputation of AEL and the Adani Group.

The AEL argued that the impugned tweets did not amount to fair comment or legitimate criticism but were designed to undermine the credibility of the company in the eyes of the public and investors.

After a full-fledged trial, the court held that AEL had successfully established its case and found Nair guilty of criminal defamation.

The court subsequently convicted Nair and sentenced him to one year's imprisonment. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)