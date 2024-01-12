A first in Gujarat: 2 GIFT City hotels get liquor licences

Gujarat GIFT City's Grand Mercure Hotel and GIFT City Club have become the first two entities to receive liquor licences under the state's recently relaxed prohibition laws.

Media reports, quoting Tapan Ray, Group CEO and MD of GIFT City, said a newly formed committee had granted the licences. Just the two entities had applied for licences, he added.

Late last month, with the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in mind, the Bhupendra Patel-led state government had relaxed liquor norms to allow wine and dine facilities in the GIFT City campus. It may be noted that Gujarat has always been a dry state, with no granting of liquor licences unless under special circumstances.