World Idli Day: Hyderabad resident spent Rs 7.30 lakh ordering idlis on Swiggy in a year

Idli, the south Indian traditional staple food, is selling like hotcakes with its lovers spread across the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai filling the order books of Swiggy, the online home delivery service provider, day in and day out, and if Swiggy’s claim is to be believed one of its regular customers ordered idlis worth Rs 7.30 lakh in a year.

Swiggy made the announcement on Saturday (March 30) marking ‘World Idli Day’, even as the company outlined the consumer behaviour with regard to their preferences for the staple, according to Telangana Today.

One Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered idlis worth Rs 7.30 lakh in the past 12 months leaving behind all idli lovers, Swiggy said in a statement.

Though the peak time of ordering idlis is between 8 and 10 in the morning, Swiggy noted, consumers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mumbai order idlis to savour during dinner time as well, making it their all-time favourite dish.

Apart from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, which have emerged as the top three cities where consumers prefer to order idlis the most, Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, Delhi, Vizag, Kolkata and Vijayawada are catching up fast.

Though plain idlis score high on consumer’s demand, other kinds of idlis are also popular with them in certain cities. “Rava idli enjoys particular popularity in Bengaluru, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is favoured in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also find regular spots among Idli orders across cities,” Swiggy is reported to have said in its statement.

According to Swiggy, Asha Tiffins in Bengaluru, A2B – Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bengaluru and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sree Akshayam in Chennai, and Veena Stores in Bengaluru are the topmost restaurants famous for their idlis.