Why Singareni coal mine labour union snapped ties with KCR's BRS

In a yet another major blow to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Telangana Coal Mine Workers Association, the party's affliated union has decided to snap ties with the pink party.

This decision was taken at a meeting held last week by the coal mine workers attached to the BRS-led union at a private function hall in Godavarikhani.

The union said that they are separating themselves from politics and no longer consider Kalvakuntla Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister KCR, as the honorary president of the Telangana Coal Mine Workers Association (Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham or TBGKS) in Singareni.

BRS faces multiple setbacks

When the BRS government was in power in Telangana, the Singareni coal mine's labour union formed under the leadership of K Kavitha, served as an affiliated trade union of the ruling BRS party.

This labour union, which was active in Kothagudem, Satthupalli, Bhupalapalli, Manchiryala and Godavarikhani areas under Singareni, was shocked by the defeat of the BRS in the assembly elections last year and more recently, the arrest of its honorary president K Kavitha by the ED. Kavitha is currently in ED custody.

Moreover, BRS leaders seem to be rapidly deserting the party to join the Telangana Congress. In this situation, BRS' survival in Maharashtra has also become questionable. Therefore, the labour union has also decided to distance itself from the party.

What BRS did for Singareni coal mine workers