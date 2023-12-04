Two IAF pilots killed in trainer aircraft crash near Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed on Monday morning when their trainer aircraft met with an accident near Hyderabad, officials said.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred in Toopran mandal of the Medak district in Telangana, according to the local police.

"One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad," an IAF official said.

"It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries," he said. PTI

