TRS vs BRS: Growing feeling within party to revert to original name

After its rout in Assembly polls, there is a growing demand within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that it should go back to its original name Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

According to media reports, several workers have said this to BRS Working President KT Rama Rao that the removal of “Telangana” from the name led to a disconnect with the people.

Rama Rao is the son of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Name change

BRS leaders, including Rama Rao, are now holding Lok Sabha constituency-wise preparatory meetings seeking suggestions from the cadres while brainstorming the reasons for the electoral debacle.

“In every meeting some leaders and cadres are asking the senior leadership to change the name to TRS. They feel that without Telangana, the party name appears to have caused a disconnect with people,” a senior BRS leader told PTI.

The name change to BRS is one of the top five reasons being attributed for the party’s defeat in the December Assembly polls, the leader added.

TRS to BRS

In 2022, KCR renamed the TRS as BRS to expand the party's footprint beyond Telangana. But the failure in the Assembly election may have derailed his plans.

The earlier TRS was a formidable force even before the formation of Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh with its USP being the champion of Telangana's interests.