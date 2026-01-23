Tiger spotted on Hyderabad outskirts, first in 50 years

People living on the outskirts of Hyderabad are on edge after a tiger was spotted moving. For the first time in nearly 50 years, forest officials have detected tiger movement in the Dattayipalli Reserve Forest in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

A male tiger that travelled nearly 375 kilometres from Maharashtra has reached the fringes of Hyderabad, prompting the forest department to go on alert. A predator once seen only on wildlife maps is now a reality near the city. With the tiger’s movement reported barely five kilometres from Yadagirigutta, authorities have sounded a high alert.

The movement of a tiger near Hyderabad after five decades has triggered widespread concern. Forest officials confirmed that a tiger has been roaming the Dattayipalli Reserve Forest, about 60 kilometres from Greater Hyderabad, for the past three days, based on pug marks found in the area. There is no previous record of tigers moving through this region, which has added to the anxiety among officials.

Authorities noted that the tiger’s presence was detected just five kilometres from the Yadagirigutta temple. As the big cat has been moving around villages such as Dattayipalli, Gandhamalla, Konapur, Veerareddipalli, Ibrahimpur, Venkatapur and Srinivasapur, forest officials have alerted residents in these areas to remain cautious.

A 375-kilometre journey

The male tiger is believed to have travelled around 375 kilometres from the Tippeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra before reaching the outskirts of Hyderabad, prompting the forest department to issue an alert. Officials said the tiger appears to be in search of territory and a mate. It is believed to have entered Telangana about two months ago after crossing the Penganga river and passing through the two mandals in Adilabad district.

According to wildlife officer A Shankaran, who spoke to The Federal Telangana, the tiger moved through Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy and Siddipet districts before reaching Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Officials said the tiger remains hidden in dense bushes during the day and is active mostly at night.

In view of the tiger’s movement in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, forest officials have advised farmers not to venture into their fields alone. As the tiger is active at night, people have also been asked to avoid stepping out of their homes after dark.

Based on pug marks, officials have concluded that tigers are currently moving through as many as 19 districts in Telangana. The forest department’s tiger cell has identified tiger movement over the past five to six months in the Manuguru forests, Eturnagaram forests, and the forest stretches of Luxettipet and Mancherial. The department has decided to install 15 camera traps in each district to record and monitor tiger movement.

Tiger attacks on livestock

Fear has intensified among residents of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district after a tiger attacked livestock in Ibrahimpur village of Turkapally mandal on January 17. The following day, forest officials were alerted after tiger pug marks were found in a field. Villagers later complained that the tiger attacked two calves and dragged one of them into the forest.

To track the animal’s movement, forest officials have installed camera traps in several forest blocks. Authorities have urged people in the district to remain constantly alert and to immediately inform the forest department if the tiger is spotted.

Forest officials said the tiger’s movement is being monitored continuously by the tiger cell. They have appealed to the public not to panic but to stay vigilant and inform the forest department immediately if the animal is seen. Officials added that they are prepared to take additional safety measures depending on how the situation unfolds.

