There is no quarrel with Centre, my rule is fully pro-growth: Revanth

There will be no altercation with the Centre during his rule, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said. His government seeks to solve people's problems and does not engage in "selfish politics", he added.

This comes in the backdrop of his recent speech while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , whom Revanth called his "elder brother". Telangana could learn from the Gujarat model of development, Revanth had said, speaking in Hindi, triggering much debate in the state.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of an elevated corridor from Parade Ground to Thumukunta on the Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Road near Alwal, he said it was the Congress and its visionary decisions that brought international recognition to Hyderabad.

During the earlier BRS regime, there was a lot of corruption and zero development, he added.

'No conflict'

The Congress came to power in Telangana with the aim of serving the people and developing the state, said Revanth. Whatever decision is taken while in power should be beneficial to the people, he observed, suggesting perhaps that his recent bonhomie with Modi could have been with the welfare of Telangana in mind.

"We will support the Union government in matters that are good for the state and the country," said Revanth. "In return, we ask the Centre to support us for the welfare of the state and the people of Telangana."

It is important to keep the interests of the people in mind and avoid any conflicts with the Union government on any issue, he added.