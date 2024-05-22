Telangana's iconic silver filigree handicrafts to make a mark at Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding

The more than 200 silver filigree artisans in Karimnagar in Telangana are on top of the world today as they eagerly wait for a team from Mumbai to visit them.

This is no ordinary buyer who is dropping by but the representatives of Asia's richest person, Mukesh Ambani. The karigars are excited as the visitors are expected to finalise a deal with them to manufacture around 400 silver filigree artefacts to be given away as a gift at the upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Silver filigree work involves skillfully twisting a thin silver wire in a special way to create a wide range of products from bangles, earrings and necklaces to idols of gods and replicas of ships and mosques. A small community of goldsmiths has mastered this intricate art form, which they claim dates back 400 years.

Turning point

Although the artisans have supplied their products to corporates, state emporia, hospitals and hotels, they have never had an opportunity to get global exposure on a scale that can be expected at the Ambani wedding.

As this order of 400 artefacts is meant to be given away as gift to the world’s Who’s Who attending the event, the artisans felt that this may well prove to be a turning point for them.

“The skills of our craftsmen were first spotted by Nita Ambani Madam at the time of the Jio Mall inauguration in Mumbai last year. She was satisfied. The Ambani family representatives have expressed an intention to buy about 400 varieties of art pieces. The price and number will be finalised in a day or two,” a beaming Arroju Ashok told The Federal.

Ashok revealed that the artworks were to be given away to global industry tycoons as a return gift for gracing the marriage.

“It is not the worth of the order. It is the recognition accorded to the great tradition kept alive by poor families and the exposure we are going to get is more important,” pointed out the 52-year-old Ashok, whose family has been in the tradition for centuries and who himself embraced the art form at age 17.

Last year, the society he manages did business worth ₹5 crore. The artisans are hopeful that Ambani’s order will open a new chapter in their craft.