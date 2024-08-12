The Federal
Telangana: YouTuber booked for uploading video on 'peacock curry recipe’

A team of forest officials recovered chicken curry from the man's house. However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation is on

12 Aug 2024 7:12 AM GMT

A case has been registered against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The YouTuber, apparently to garner more views for his channel resorted to the act, a forest official said based on preliminary investigation.

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house.

However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday (August 11).

After animal rights activists raised the issue, the video was also taken down.

(With agency inputs)

