Telangana wants Krishna water divided equally in 50:50 ratio with Andhra

Telangana has urged the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) to order utilisation of waters available in the Krishna basin by the two Telugu States in a 50:50 ratio with effect from the water year 2024-25 pending a final decision.

Submitting its counter to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana said that formulation of an operational protocol for distribution of water can be thought about only after determination of the state-wise and project-wise shares.

Thereafter, an effective operational protocol can be developed either by an independent agency or after completion of the mandatory finalisation of allocations.

Ad-hoc set-up for only a year

But ad-hoc water sharing arrangement in the ratio of 66:34 is meant only for one year. Until the Tribunal gives its final verdict, the state has sought utilisation of the available waters in a 50:50 ratio with immediate effect.

The Congress-led Telangana has also called for a meeting of the Apex Council to resolve the row.

Telangana also wanted the water available due to diversion of the Godavari waters to Krishna to be permitted to be exclusively utilised by Telangana, as this water has to be used for the in-basin projects upstream of Nagarjuna Sagar.

No award on water now

According to the ad hoc arrangement, Telangana has been receiving 299 TMC as against 512 TMC by Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana has staked claim for 954.9 tmc and Andhra Pradesh for 1,144 tmc.

Presently, there is no award dividing the water between the two successor states to the undivided Andhra Pradesh.