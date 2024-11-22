Telangana: Two people killed by Maoists, police launch probe

Mulugu(Telangana), Nov 22 (PTI) Two people were killed by Maoists, on suspicion of being police informers, in a village in Mulugu district, police said on Friday.

A group of five Maoists attacked Ooka Ramesh, secretary of Penugolu village, at his home with knives. When his wife tried to intervene, they overpowered her and continued the assault before fleeing.

Ramesh was rushed to Eturunagaram Government Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Earlier, the Maoists killed another villager, Ooka Arjun, at his home. A letter left at the scene accused both victims of being police informers, signed by Shantha, Secretary of the Vajedu Venkatapur Area Committee.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police Shabareesh visited the scene. An investigation is underway. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)