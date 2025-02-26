Telangana: Rescuers reach tunnel collapse spot; no sign of trapped workers yet

A team of experts engaged in rescuing the eight persons trapped for the past five days in the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in Nagarkurnool were able to reach the end of the tunnel and return, a senior police official told news agency PTI on Wednesday (February 26).

Rescue teams had so far been able reach only up to 50 metres before the end of the tunnel due to muck and debris. But a 20-member team could reach the last points of the tunnel on Tuesday, Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Gaikwad told PTI.

Also read: Telangana tunnel collapse: Silt, water flow hinders ops, poses threat to rescuers

Lot of debris

“The 20-member team comprising NDRF, SDRF and Rat Miners were able to reach the last points (of the tunnel). But there was a lot of debris. They are working out how to go about,” Gaikwad said.

“One day back, they were able to reach up to 40 metres (before the end of the tunnel). Yesterday they reached (crossed) that 40 meters also,” the official added.

Gaikwad further said the team searched at the location but could not find anything on Tuesday night.

Also read: Ground report: Telangana tunnel rescuers battle fatigue, darkness

GSI yet to report on soil strength

Replying to a query, he said the Geological Survey of India team that collected samples is yet to submit its reports on soil strength and others.

Top experts from the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, GSI and other agencies who are making relentless efforts to find a breakthrough in the collapsed SLBC tunnel rescue work amid threat to the lives of rescuers, with the continuous flow of silt and water, were set to continue their operations on Wednesday.

Also read: Telangana tunnel collapse: No breakthrough yet, chance of workers’ survival ‘remote’

Most complex op

Addressing media persons, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday cited experts, who described this as the most complex and difficult tunnel rescue operation in the world or at least in India, as there is only one entry or exit to the SLBC tunnel.

There was no contact with the trapped persons though oxygen is being pumped into the tunnel continuously, the minister had said.

Eight personnel working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project were trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed on February 22.

(With agency inputs)