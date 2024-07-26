Telangana passes resolution against Union Budget; to boycott NITI Aayog meet

Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced his government's decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on July 27 in protest against the Centre "hurting" the state's rights and not releasing funds due to it.

He made the announcement in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on a resolution, passed by the House after a day-long discussion, against the central government's alleged discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget.

"Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on (July) 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, (I am) boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana's rights, not releasing the funds due to Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana," Revanth Reddy said.

The state government is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting as part of its protest and hoped that Modi would issue a statement in the ongoing Parliament session on the assurances made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and on the requests made by the state by amending the budget accordingly, he said.

They include setting up a steel factory and railway coach factory, reviving Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), giving permission to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project, "construction of NTPC power plant with remaining 2400 MW and starting tribal university in a full-fledged manner".

Noting that India is a Union of States as per the Constitution, the resolution said it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure the integrated and holistic development of all states in the country.

Alleging that the Centre has "forsaken" the federal spirit, the resolution said Telangana was meted out injustice in the budget.

"The Centre adopted indifference towards Telangana from the day of the formation of the state. The Union Government has the responsibility of taking all necessary steps for the sustainable development of the two states as per the AP Reorganization Act. The Centre failed to fulfill the promises made in the AP reorganization act," it said.

Though the CM and ministers met the PM and Union Ministers and made representations for release of funds and others, the Centre has completely neglected the pleas and discriminated against the state in the union budget, it alleged.

The previous UPA government incorporated the assurances in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to ensure that injustice is not meted out to Telangana but it did happen to the state as the "rulers here" (BRS) did not question the non-implementation of promises, he said.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana got only Rs 1.68 lakh crore in return, while people of the state paid Rs 3.68 lakh crore during the last five years as taxes to the Centre.

The GST collected from the five southern states of Telangana, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu is around Rs 22 lakh crore, but the Centre gave only Rs 6.42 lakh crore to the five states, he alleged.

"Uttar Pradesh paid Rs 3.41 lakh crore as taxes, the Centre paid Rs 6.91 lakh crores in return. Uttar Pradesh is being given more than what is given to the five states. This is discrimination," he pointed out.

Observing that it would not be difficult to secure the state's rights by mounting pressure on the Centre if the parties support the government and a consensus emerges in the House, he said it is deplorable that some members spoke to serve the interests of their parties and individuals.

He also clarified that his government was not opposed to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or others getting funds from the Centre, but is only demanding the state's share.

During the debate, the ruling Congress, opposition BRS and the BJP were engaged in a war of words.

With BRS MLA K T Rama Rao suggesting that the CM and his cabinet colleagues undertake an indefinite fast in Delhi in support of the state's interests, Revanth Reddy said opposition leader and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao should also join him in the fast.

Reacting to Rama Rao's comments that the state got a raw deal despite Revanth Reddy addressing PM Narendra Modi as elder brother during the latter's visit to Telangana, the CM said the BRS had supported the NDA over demonetization, GST, election of President, Vice President and others.

Rama Rao extended his party's support to the resolution to safeguard the state's interests.

Meanwhile, BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy accused Revanth Reddy of trying to save his position by blaming the Centre.

Maheshwar Reddy contended that industries would have moved out of Telangana had Andhra Pradesh been granted special status as announced by the previous UPA regime.

The contributions of BJP-led government at the Centre to Telangana include fertilizer plant at Ramagundam, expansion of National Highways, railway network and ongoing projects worth Rs 80,000 crore, he said.

The BJP floor leader demanded the withdrawal of the resolution, saying it was against the federal spirit.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other state ministers, the members of BRS, AIMIM and CPI spoke during the debate. PTI

