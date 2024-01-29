Telangana: Senior Congress leader Narsa Reddy no more, CM condoles death

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader in Telangana and former minister P Narsa Reddy passed away here on Monday.

Narsa Reddy, a nonagenarian, died due to old age-related ailments this morning, Congress sources said. He was state Congress president of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1972 to 1974.

Narsa Reddy had served as MLA, MP and MLC and also as a minister when Jalagam Vengal Rao was Chief Minister, the sources said.

Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy, several ministers and other Congress leaders condoled the death of Narsa Reddy.

Calling Narsa Reddy a 'guiding light', the Chief Minister said the demise of the veteran leader was a loss to Congress. PTI

