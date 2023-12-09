Telangana: Revanth launches free bus scheme, health insurance for poor

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday (December 9) launched free bus travel for women and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh to the poor, two of six 'guarantees' the Congress announced ahead of elections.

The launch coincided with the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy launched the two schemes in the Legislative Assembly premises in Hyderabad in the presence of his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, Pro-tem Speaker and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and others.

The chief minister said the way Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her guarantee of forming Telangana, the Congress government will strive to make the state known for people's welfare and development by implementing all six 'guarantees' within 100 days.

Under the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme, the poor would get financial coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, women can travel free of cost in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses.

Revanth Reddy also handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore to ace boxer Nikhat Zareen as an incentive on behalf of the state government.

Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana, thanked the government and said it will help in preparing for the Paris Olympics.

