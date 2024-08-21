Telangana: Revanth, KTR in war of words over Rajiv Gandhi statue

A war of words has erupted between Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS’s former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) over the decision of the Telangana government to install a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat.

Revanth Reddy said a statue of “Telangana Thalli” – the state’s mother goddess – would also be installed at the secretariat.

Spot earmarked for ‘Telangana Thalli’: KTR

KTR criticised the Congress government’s decision, calling it “anti-Telangana”, saying that the spot chosen for Rajiv Gandhi’s statue had been earmarked for Telangana Thalli’s statue by the earlier BRS government.

The former minister promised to relocate the statue of Rajiv Gandhi “with due respect” after his party came back to power in four years, and replace it with Telangana Thalli’s statue.

Angry exchange

The bad blood that exists between the two leaders revealed itself in the kind of language they used while sparring with each other.

“Mark my words, Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat the very same day we are back in office. Can’t expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect and pride of Telangana. Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking and uncouth upbringing. Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness,” posted KTR on X.