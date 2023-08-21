Telangana polls: BRS releases first list of candidates; KCR to contest 2 seats
Candidates changed in Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, Vemulawada; those for Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal, and Jangaon to be announced later
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the candidate list for 115 of the 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Rao, also known as KCR, will contest Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Assembly election, which is expected to be held towards the end of the year.
According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies — Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Vemulawada.
Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao will contest in Vemulawada instead of Chennamaneni Ramesh, who has a case related to citizenship pending in court.
Candidates for four constituencies — Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal, and Jangaon — will be announced later.
“BRS will win 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls,” Rao said on Monday (August 21). He asserted that the BRS’s friendship with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would continue.
KCR’s daughter K Kavitha later tweeted: “…Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people’s faith in CM KCR Garu’s courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the BRS party. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!”(With agency inputs)