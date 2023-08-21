Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the candidate list for 115 of the 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Rao, also known as KCR, will contest Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the Assembly election, which is expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies — Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Vemulawada.

Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao will contest in Vemulawada instead of Chennamaneni Ramesh, who has a case related to citizenship pending in court.

Candidates for four constituencies — Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal, and Jangaon — will be announced later.

“BRS will win 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls,” Rao said on Monday (August 21). He asserted that the BRS’s friendship with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would continue.



