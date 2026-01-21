Telangana phone-tapping case: SIT questions BRS leader Harish Rao

In a significant development in the Telangana phone tapping case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad. The questioning took place around 11 am on Tuesday (January 20) and was conducted by the SIT headed by Hyderabad city police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The case pertains to alleged illegal surveillance of phones belonging to political rivals, judges, journalists, businesspersons and celebrities during the previous BRS government. The alleged surveillance was carried out to gain political and financial advantage for the BRS.

Investigators are examining claims that official permission for phone tapping was obtained by fabricating justifications and portraying targets as Maoist extremists, while the actual objective was to monitor political opponents and dissenters.

Alleged surveillance

Among those whose phones were allegedly tapped were then Opposition leader Revanth Reddy, current Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Etela Rajender, now a BJP MP who earlier fell out with the BRS leadership, leading to a high-stakes by-election in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The alleged surveillance was not limited to political rivals. K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha, was also reportedly targeted. She has accused the authorities of tapping her phone and that of her husband during the period in question.

The existence of phone tapping has been acknowledged by four police officials—Radha Kishan Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Tirupathaiah and Praneeth Rao—who admitted to carrying out the surveillance.

Official admissions

The four officials stated that the phone tapping was conducted on the instructions of the then Special Intelligence Bureau chief, Prabhakar Rao. Their admissions form a key part of the evidence being examined by the SIT.

So far, the SIT has questioned around 350 individuals affected by the alleged surveillance. Those who have appeared before the investigation team include Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, Congress MLAs and MPs, among others.

Harish Rao’s questioning follows a submission made by a media owner to the SIT, alleging his role in the phone tapping operation. The investigators are expected to examine his responses in the context of the wider conspiracy alleged in the case.

Political fallout

The BRS has rejected the allegations and accused the ruling dispensation of political vendetta. The party has claimed that Harish Rao was summoned for questioning after he raised concerns over the role of the deputy chief minister and other ministers in the allocation of tenders related to the Naini coal block in Odisha.

The coal block in question belongs to Singareni Collieries Company Limited, a state-owned enterprise. The controversy revolves around alleged manipulation of the tender process, including the issuance of site visit certificates as a prerequisite for participation.

According to the BRS, the timing of the SIT questioning is linked to these allegations being raised publicly by Harish Rao. The investigation agency, however, continues to maintain that the questioning is part of the ongoing probe into the phone tapping case.

Probe continues

With senior political figures already examined and official admissions on record, the phone tapping investigation remains one of the most sensitive probes in Telangana’s recent political history. The SIT is expected to continue summoning individuals connected to the alleged surveillance network.

As the questioning progresses, the focus remains on establishing accountability for the alleged misuse of state machinery and determining the chain of command behind the illegal surveillance.

