Telangana pharma factory explosion leaves 4 dead, 10 injured

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed and over 10 others suffered injuries following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Relief operations were underway, the official added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)