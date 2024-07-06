Telangana: One more BRS MLA defects, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joins Congress

In another blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, its MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling Congress party on Saturday (July 6).

This takes the total number of BRS MLAs who have joined the Congress since the Assembly elections last year to seven.

Krishna Mohan Reddy, who represents Gadwal, joined the Congress in the presence of the chief minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders in Hyderabad.

More to join Congress

More BRS MLAs are tipped to join the ruling party.

The BRS won 39 of the total 119 Assembly constituencies in elections last year. The Congress took power winning 64 seats.

Congress tally rises

After BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident this year, the Congress won the by-elections, taking its Assembly to 65.

With seven BRS MLAs joining the Congress, its strength has gone up to 71.

On Thursday night, six BRS MLCs too joined the Congress, taking the latter’s strength in the 40-member Legislative Council to 10.