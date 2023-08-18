Telangana | No truth in reports that governor withheld TSRTC Bill: Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The Telangana Raj Bhavan on Thursday said there was no truth regarding reports in a section of media that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has withheld the TSRTC bill which was recently passed by the Legislative Assembly.

According to a Raj Bhavan press communique, in accordance with the Telangana Government Business Rules and Secretariat Instructions, all bills received from the Secretary to the State Legislature, including the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023, have been referred to the Law Secretary for opinion.

This is normal practice stipulated in the relevant rules, it said.

Furthermore, the Governor has made 10 recommendations based on representations and in the best interests of the employees and the well-being of the corporation while permitting the introduction of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill of 2023 in the Assembly.

Similarly, four other bills were earlier returned to the Legislative Assembly and Council with messages containing certain recommendations.

The Governor would like to ascertain whether these recommendations were properly taken care of in the bills now received or not.

"In this regard, Raj Bhavan would like to clarify that based on the recommendations of the Law Secretary, further action on all bills, including the TSRTC bill, will be taken," the communique said.

The press communique was issued to quell the misinformation that has been circulating in certain quarters, including the print and electronic media, claiming that the Governor withheld the TSRTC bill and decided to reserve it for the assent of the President, which are in fact false and far from the truth.

"All members of the public in general and TSRTC employees, in particular, are urged not to be swayed by such false and baseless news spread by certain vested interests," it added. PTI SJR SJR ROH

