Telangana: Month-long Congress rule satisfying, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the month-long Congress rule in the state after "breaking the shackles and giving freedom to people" was satisfying.

Revanth Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana on December 7 after the recent assembly election.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister said, "This month-long administration has been responsible for the commitment to investments...laying a big emphasis on industrial growth. I will continue to fulfill my responsibility to remain forever in the heart of Telangana, which has kept me in its heart as Revantanna." Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy also expressed satisfaction with the one-month tenure of the Congress government in Telangana.

He highlighted the government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient governance during this period.

"We came closer to the people during the month-long rule," said Uttam Kumar Reddy, according to a release, emphasising the government's efforts to establish a strong connection with the public.

He said ministers and officials were consistently available to address the concerns of the citizens. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)