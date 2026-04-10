Telangana declared Maoists-free after 42 cadres surrender

Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) With 42 Maoists surrendering, 11 of them from the TSC, the state is completely free of CPI (Maoist) armed formations, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Friday.

Sodi Malla, alias Keshal, commander of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion, was among the 42 ultras who joined the mainstream and laid down their arms before the Telangana DGP.

After the surrender of all leaders of the Telangana State Committee of the CPI (Maoist), the remaining TSC cadre has been neutralised, and the TSC no longer exists, he said.

The 42 Maoists surrendered along with 36 firearms, including five AK-47 rifles, four SLR rifles, two country-made grenades, 1,007 live rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and 800 grams of gold, the DGP said.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, “With today’s surrenders, the entire Telangana State Committee has been effectively neutralised, eliminating its organisational presence in Telangana. Telangana is completely free of armed components and Naxalism.” He said that the surrender of the remaining underground cadres of the PLGA Battalion, one of the CPI (Maoist)’s most critical armed wings, along with their sophisticated weapons, amounts to the complete dismantling of the PLGA.

When asked whether police are taking the help of surrendered Maoists to detect IEDs planted by ultras in different areas, the DGP replied in the affirmative.

“Definitely. What is wrong with it? The IEDs and pressure bombs pose a threat to civilians, farmers, cattle rearers, and those travelling in affected areas. We will remove them by taking their help,” he said.

Reddy said the AK-47s and other weapons handed over by the surrendered Maoists originally belonged to the police or CRPF and are meant to be used only by personnel in uniform.

He said the large number of Maoists who surrendered are now better off than in their underground life. The surrendered cadres are receiving financial support from the government and can meet relatives, friends, and interact with the media, he added.

A total of 761 Maoists have surrendered to Telangana Police between 2024 and 2026, along with 302 firearms.

Telangana Police have demonstrated exceptional commitment and effectiveness in 2026, achieving significant success in countering Left Wing Extremism, he said. During 2026 (till date), a total of 205 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres have surrendered in Telangana, reflecting growing trust in the government’s rehabilitation policy and sustained pressure from security forces.

Observing a sharp decline in Maoist cadres native to Telangana, Reddy said their strength had fallen to five in 2026 from 125 in 2023.

Only five active underground cadres from Telangana remain in various formations across the country, all operating outside the state, including in Chhattisgarh. Two of them are Central Committee members of the CPI (Maoist).

Regarding claims by some Maoist leaders that they were arrested rather than surrendered, Reddy said it would not be appropriate for those who spent decades in the CPI (Maoist) to make such claims.

“Those arrested should be in jail, but surrendered Maoists are moving freely, which is self-explanatory,” he said.

Former CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapati is alive but “not in the forests,” the DGP further said.

On the demand by surrendered Maoists that the Centre lift the ban on the CPI (Maoist) so they can work with people, he asked how the organisation could be involved if former members sought to work with people. They can carry out their activities within the legal framework, he said.

On NIA issuing notices to some persons in Telangana, he said the notices are part of the central agency’s investigation and that the Telangana police is not concerned with it.

Asked about continued surrenders despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the country would see the last of Maoists by March 31, Reddy said some remnants would remain even though the major part of the anti-Maoist operation is complete.

On behalf of the Telangana government and the CM, the DGP again appealed to the remaining five active cadres from Telangana — Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, Pasanuri Narahari alias Santhosh, Jade Ratna Bai alias Sujatha, Vartha Shekhar alias Mangthu, and Rangaboina Bhagya alias Rupi — to lay down arms and join the mainstream, and avail themselves of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy.

A total reward amount of Rs 1.93 crore was disbursed to the 42 surrendered cadres.

The health of all cadres who surrendered in Telangana, irrespective of their native place, is being taken care of, he said.

The DGP said that, as assured by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, health cards for all cadres who surrendered between 2024 and 2026 are in process and will be issued shortly.

All additional benefits under the rehabilitation policy are being extended promptly, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity and security, Reddy added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)