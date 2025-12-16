Bondi beach mass shooting suspect is from Hyderabad, says police

Sajid Akram, one of the suspects in the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, is originally from Hyderabad, the Telangana Police said on Tuesday (December 16).

Telangana suspect in Bondi Beach shooting

According to a statement from the Telangana DGP’s office, Akram migrated to Australia 27 years ago and had only limited contact with his family in Hyderabad.

The factors that led to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram, appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana, the statement added.

Sajid Akram completed his B.Com in Hyderabad and migrated to Australia in search of employment in November 1998, it said.

Migrated to Australia 27 years ago