Telangana: KTR seeks end to ‘digital vandalism’ erasing records under KCR’s tenure

BRS leader KT Rama Rao has urged Telangana’s chief secretary to intervene and end the removal of important content pertaining to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure from official websites and social media handles.

Dubbing it digital vandalism, KTR, as he is widely known, sought immediate action from chief secretary A Santhi Kumari.

“This content is public property and an integral part of Telangana’s history. Your immediate action is required to safeguard these digital assets and preserve this material for future generations,” he said in a communication.



“If we do not see action from you, we will be compelled to seek legal remedy,” he warned.

Digital vandalism?

KTR took up the issue earlier this month, saying that vital content on the state government websites and social media handles began disappearing after the Congress government was formed in December 2023.

He said the “digital vandalism … possibly (involved) people at the helm of affairs”.

‘Archive it, don’t delete’

He said: “This digital content was funded by public money. If the new government chooses not to host it on official websites, the content must be archived, not deleted.

“Future generations will not forgive the destruction of this valuable public property.

“I would like to emphasise that as chief secretary of Telangana, you bear responsibility for safeguarding all material, physical and digital assets of the state,” he noted, sharing the websites and social media handles links.