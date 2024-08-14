Telangana: KTR questions 'worrisome trend' of journalists joining CM on foreign trips

BRS working president KT Rama Rao raised what he termed as a worrisome trend of journalists accompanying Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his brother to the USA and Australia respectively.



He felt that there would be a conflict of interest for media personnel who are meant to be independent and non-partisan. Yet, these journalists had been part of the Telangana CM's and his brother's delegations abroad, he observed. Questioning the media presence on these foreign trips, he asked how the independent media guys are expected to report fairly and objectively on matters related to the government and its officials if they are so blatantly enjoying sponsored pleasure trips. Taking to X, Rama Rao questioned the integrity and independence of the journalists who accompanied the delegation. He demanded to know in what capacity these journalists were included in the official delegation.

Noticed a worrisome trend in the two high profile visits/junkets of the Anumula brothers to the USA and Australia



Media personnel who are supposed to be independent & non-partisan have been part of their delegation which begs a few questions



1) Were these media personnel part… pic.twitter.com/zvgAA2IMVb — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 13, 2024

Further, KTR wanted to know who was paying for these journalists travelling with the Telangana CM and his brother and whether it was the state government utilising taxpayer money. Also, he asked whether the Anumula brothers (Revanth Reddy and his brothers) or their proxies financed the journalists’ trips.

Did the management of the respective media houses of these journalists approved these sponsored journeys, he wondered, adding that then this could compromise their ability to report objectively.

And went on to ask, "How do you expect these very “independent” media guys to report fairly and objectively when they are so blatantly enjoying sponsored pleasure trips?"