Telangana hostel students 'torture and kill' fellow student

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old degree student was allegedly beaten up and strangled to death by seven students, including a minor, inside his room at a state-run hostel in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said on Monday.

All seven students have been detained by the police.

The incident took place in Bodhan town of the district on Sunday night, where Venkat, who is studying in the Government College in Nizamabad district, was killed by the seven students who also stay at the hostel and are studying for intermediate and degree courses, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the police said that Venkat had told an intermediate first-year student at the hostel to focus on his studies when he allegedly discussed committing malpractice in the ongoing exams.

After this, the intermediate first-year student, who is a minor, informed his elder brother, who is also a student staying at the hostel. The brother, along with other students, argued with Venkat, the official said.

They allegedly beat him up and strangled him, police said, adding that some others students at the hostel informed the hostel authorities, who took Venkat to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A relative of the deceased student alleged that Venkat was confined in a room by some students, who "tortured and killed" him.

A murder case has been registered.

Meanwhile, members of some students organisations held a protest over the incident. PTI

