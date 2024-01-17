Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' account hacked, case registered

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The official account of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been allegedly hacked, police said on Wednesday.

The X account was "hacked" three days ago and some messages were posted on it, after which Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation is on, they said. PTI

