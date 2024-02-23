Telangana govt to launch two 'poll guarantees' on Feb 27, Priyanka Gandhi to attend

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said his government would launch two poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress -- the supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply of up to 200 units for the poor -- on February 27, with AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra present on the occasion.

Revanth Reddy hit out at the Centre for not acceding to the demand to recognise the ongoing 'Sammakka Saarakka Jaathara' in the state as a national festival, alleging that it was "discrimination and negligence" towards Telangana.

The chief minister spoke to reporters after offering prayers to the deities during the mega tribal festival at Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana.

"Out of the six poll guarantees, we are going to launch two on 27th (February) evening," he said. The supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power supply of up to 200 units to white ration card holders would be started on February 27, he added.

"Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji is also going to attend the programme," he added.

The state government has already begun the implementation of two promises -- free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and health scheme of Rs 10 lakh for the poor, the CM said.

Out of the two lakh job vacancies promised to be filled, the government has filled 25,000 vacancies and handed over appointment letters in public events, he added.

"The government will also come out with a good news on farm loan waiver up to Rs two lakh," he said.

Referring to the demand for recognising the 'Sammakka Saarakka Jaathara' as a national festival, the chief minister took exception to union minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy saying that there is no system of recognising a festival as a national festival.

"I saw in newspapers Union Minister Kishan Reddy saying it is not possible to give national status. If that is true, this discrimination is not good," he said.

While the Centre releases hundreds of crores of rupees for the 'kumbh mela' (in Uttar Pradesh), it gave a meagre Rs three crore for the 'Sammakka Saarakka Jaathara' which is like the 'kumbh mela' in the south, he claimed.

This shows the Centre's discrimination and negligence towards Telangana and the 'Jaathara', he alleged.

"Kishan Reddy should withdraw his comments and invite PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the Jaathara," he said.

The state government invites the PM and the Home Minister to attend the event, he added.

"You are inviting all to visit Lord Ram in Ayodhya. We all visit Lord Ram in Ayodhya. We are inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji to visit the Sammakka Saarakka Jaathara, the 'kumbh mela' in the south," he said.

He would welcome them as chief minister, Revanth Reddy added.

Kishan Reddy should not speak in a way of insulting the Adivasis by refusing to give 'national status' to the festival, he said.

"It is not good for the Centre to discriminate as north India and south India. Not just in south India, 'Sammakka Saarakka Jaathara' has a special recognition in the world," he said.

Referring to the alleged shortcomings in the construction of irrigation projects during the previous BRS regime, Revanth Reddy asked whether the NDA government at the Centre has taken any action against the former CM "KCR or his family" on any allegations of corruption, and claimed that there is a tacit understanding between the BRS and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PTI

