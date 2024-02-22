Telangana | Govt to implement 2 poll promises within a week: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said two poll promises of the ruling Congress -- supply of LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to women and 200 units of free power to the poor - would be implemented within a week.

Addressing a public meeting today evening after laying the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 4,369 crores in his Assembly constituency of Kodangal, he said the Congress government would also implement farm loan waiver of Rs two lakh soon, as per their poll promise.

The government has already begun the implementation of free travel for women in state-run RTC buses and a health scheme of Rs 10 lakh for the poor, out of the six poll guarantees of Congress, he said.

Meanwhile, setting the stage for a fiery campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy hit out at opposition BRS and BJP for letting down the people of undivided Mahabubnagar district over irrigation projects.

Kodangal was part of the undivided Mahabubnagar district.

Attacking former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the BRS president should apologize to people of Mahabubnagar for "failing to provide water to a single acre despite spending Rs 27,000 crore on the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project" despite being CM for 10 years.

Rao, also known as KCR, should seek votes only after apologizing, he said.

Has KCR completed projects including Beema, Nettempadu, Devadula and Pranahita-Chevella, Reddy asked.

Telangana suffered more losses during the 10-year rule of BRS than it did during the times of undivided Andhra Pradesh, he alleged.

Reddy, who alleged a tacit understanding between BRS and BJP, said PM Narendra Modi had in 2014 in Mahabubnagar assured to accord national project status to Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project.

Why has the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project not been given national project status though BJP has been in power at the Centre for the last 10 years, and when the state BJP president G Kishan Reddy is serving as Union Minister, the chief minister asked.

A railway line via Kodangal was approved during the Congress regime but there has been no progress on it during the last 10 years, he said.

"Does it not amount to Modi ji cheating us," he said.

Reddy said that Congress should win 14 out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state as that will enhance respect for Telangana and Kodangal at the national level within the Congress. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)