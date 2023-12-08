Telangana: Former-CM KCR admitted to hospital after fall, may require surgery

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was reportedly admitted to a private super-specialty hospital after a fall, with sources saying that a suspected fracture that may necessitate surgery.

Rao, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party's defeat in the recent assembly elections, has been staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and been meeting party leaders and common people. On Thursday night, he fell down, sources said.



Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha said he had suffered "minor injury" and that he would be fine soon.

"BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," Kavitha said on 'X'.

BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon.

Grateful for all the love 🙏🏼 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) December 8, 2023

Doctors are assessing the health of the 69-year-old BRS president, potentially indicating the need for surgery, as per PTI reports. They hinted at a forthcoming medical update.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern for KCR's injury, posting on the X platform: "I am saddened to hear about the injury to former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. My prayers are for his swift recovery and well-being."

Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

KCR's BRS party recently lagged behind the Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections that were held recently.



Originating from Chintamadaka village in Medak district, KCR began his political career as a regular member of the Indian Youth Congress.

He later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), established by the iconic film figure N T Rama Rao in 1983.

Although his initial bid for office in the same year ended in defeat against the Congress candidate in Siddipet, he clinched victory in 1985 and continued a string of successful electoral wins thereafter.

He led the separate Telangana movement and consequently parted ways with the TDP in 2001, citing Naidu's bias against Telangana.

He later founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), reigniting the statehood movement that had been dormant since the late 1960s.