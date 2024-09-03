Telangana flood fury: CM Revanth Reddy to visit affected areas today

Hyderabad, Sept 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be visiting flood-affected areas in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, the second day of his tour to rain-hit places.

According to official sources, Reddy stayed overnight in Khammam after visiting several places in the town accompanied by some of his cabinet colleagues.

"The CM will leave for flood affected areas in Mahabubabad from Khammam today and will also hold a review meeting with officials on the situation," sources said.

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains lashed Telangana. The state government on Monday put the damage at Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre.

Revanth Reddy, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in the rain-related incidents, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and to declare the floods as a national calamity.

The CM held a meeting with ministers and officials at Suryapet as part of his visit to rain-hit areas on Monday. He also held a review with ministers and officials at Khammam.

He said crops in lakhs of acres suffered damage, as per preliminary information, despite the government's efforts to prevent loss of life and damage to property.

An official release on Monday night said over 100 relief camps were organised, providing shelter to more than 4,000 people.

As per initial estimates, the damage to roads was about Rs 2,362 crore, while crop loss (in 4,15,000 acres) was Rs 415 crore, it said.

The incessant rainfall since Saturday last caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who held a teleconference with officials on Monday, asked Collectors of 11 districts to be alert in view of forecast of heavy rains during the next 24 hours.

She told the Collectors to make plans in advance to avoid any loss of life or property. PTI

